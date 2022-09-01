Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Grafaiai is creepy as heck and it's awesome

We finally have a full look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's creepy Grafaiai.

After being teased over the course of the last few days, we now have a clear picture of what Grafaiai will look like when they arrive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later this year. Firstly, there's the found footage-style video just below, teasing Grafaiai's eventual entrance as a creepy creature lurking out in the woods, stalking an unsuspecting creature and scampering at the sight of a flashlight.

We have something truly amazing to share with you, Trainers! We've been lucky enough to obtain a video from the Paldea photographer, documenting his unique experience observing #Grafaiai. 📹#PokemonScarletViolet

Then there's the decidedly less creepy footage just below. This time, we can see Grafaiai both out in the wilds, scouring over trees and through grass, and generally acting just like you'd expect a Pokemon based on the Aye Aye would. Additionally, there's footage of Grafaiai battling it out with rival Pokemon while controlled by the player character, with what appears to be Poison-type attacks.

Now that you've gotten a fascinating insight into #Grafaiai, see it in all its glory in #PokemonScarletViolet, coming to #NintendoSwitch November 18th!

This finally confirms fan theories that this new creature would be a Poison-type beast. Earlier this week when Grafaiai was first teased with a single blurry image, fans began speculating that it could be linked to a previously-seen rival trailer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet who used a gas mask, likely meaning it would be a Poison-type Pokemon.

Grafaiai is just one of tonnes of new creatures that we'll be meeting later this year on November 18, when both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch. You can head over to our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide for a full recap of all the other newcomers that we've seen footage and images of so far for the two new games.

