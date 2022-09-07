Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer teases more story paths, reveals villains are a bunch of school troublemakers

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has unveiled the rivals players will be battling against, as well as all-new Pokemon and story paths.

The new trailer, which you can see just below, introduces players to Team Star, the villainous crowd in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like this group is the troublemakers of the school that the player character attends throughout their time in both games.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you've enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is "A Treasure Hunt!" Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure!

One of the leaders of Team Star is the fearsome Mela. We can see this newcomer riding on top of a fearsome truck in the new trailer, just like something out of a Mad Max movie. Fortunately, we're not here to fight Mela's truck, just Mela herself and the Pokemon she sends out.

Elsewhere, there are new Gym Leaders we'll be battling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There's Brassius in the new trailer just above, a Grass-type Gym Leader with a sour demeanour, who wields what looks to be some nasty sort of whip alongside the Pokemon he deploys.

As for new creatures in the Gen 9 games, look no further than Klawf. The weird new creature looks like it can hang on the side of cliff faces and effectively blend in, ambushing unfortunate trainers who stray too close to it. Oh, and its eyes can turn around 360 degrees to keep a watch out. Lovely stuff.

Finally, there are three options with which to begin your adventure. We know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are ditching the linear storytelling, so you can choose where and when you want to go in the story. You can choose between Victory Road, The Path of Legends, and Starfall Street in any order.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch later this year on November 18 for Nintendo Switch.

