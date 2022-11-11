Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-load goes live with plenty of time until release

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-loads are seemingly going live for customers around the world.

As first reported by Serebii (opens in new tab) earlier today on November 11, it appears pre-loads for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now available. This gives eager players a week to download either version of the new game, so all things considered, it's a pretty generous pre-load period from Game Freak.

According to the game's official website (opens in new tab), Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should require roughly 7GB of space on your Nintendo Switch. That's for each game, so if you're enough of a Pokemon fanatic to splash out on the double pack, you'll be facing a 14GB download in total.

Additionally, the new Serebii post notes that the day one patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live and available to download. It's worth noting that Game Freak announced this patch earlier this week, and at the time, noted that players would have to download it if they wanted in on the online functions for the two new games.

If you're still wondering about whether to pre-purchase the new Gen 9 game ahead of its final launch exactly one week from today, you can head over to our full guide on where to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the best deals around the internet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch next week on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch. A slate of new Gen 9 creatures have already leaked online earlier this week, and they're not winning over long-time fans of the series.

You can check out our full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries guide for a complete recap of all the top-tier creatures unveiled so far.