Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting its own Switch OLED model

Alongside today’s new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, Nintendo has announced a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Nintendo Switch OLED will be available to purchase a week or so ahead of the games themselves on November 4, 2022. This version of the console is quite frankly stunning and sports many subtle, and some not so subtle, nods to the upcoming game.

Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!It includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers! pic.twitter.com/HlJpFBsKBASeptember 7, 2022 See more

The first thing to note is the orange and purple coloured Joy-Cons which are clear references to the two academies in the game, Naranja Academy and Uva Academy (which translate to 'orange' and 'grape' in Spanish, respectively.) If you look closely at the Joy-Cons they also feature the two academy's emblems printed on the appropriate coloured controller.

Moving to the back of the console now, a unique design features illustrations of the new starters joining the series in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This includes Quaxley, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco, as well as the academy emblems, and various other graphics - all of which are in that signature orange and purple colouring.

The console's dock is the final detail of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch. Shaped exactly the same as the regular Nintendo Switch OLED dock, what makes this version special is the Legendary Pokemon featured on one side of the console accessory. Those already familiar with the new Legendaries will instantly recognise Pokemon Violet's Miraidon and Scarlet's Koraidon, once again in that same colouring.

According to the My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab), the console is set to come in at $359.99, and if the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED is anything to go by, expect it to come in at around £320 in the UK. Also announced today is the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack (opens in new tab) for $119.99. To find out if it's worth getting both games, take a look at our guide on the key differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet .