Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans unanimously agree that the best part of the DLC is roleplaying their favorite pocket pals

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are literally walking a mile in their favorite Pokemon shoes, thanks to the game's latest DLC.

On December 14, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players received part two of the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disk. In this half of the adventure, players can unlock a new in-game device called the Synchro Machine. As you may have guessed by its name, this item allows trainers to see the world through the eyes of their Pokemon as they take control of their bodies.

Not only can you walk around the town of Kitakami as your beloved buddy, but you can also take part in battles to see exactly what our Pokemon go through when you send them off to battle. This device can also be used when playing via the Union Circle, so you and your friends can all appear and interact as different Pokemon.

The highlight of this new feature, though, has to be seeing everyone reacting to how their favorite Pokemon walks.

This all started after I saw one Trainer exploring the world as Appletun and getting understandably excited at the sound of its little feet tippy-tapping across the floor. Things got even better when a different player shared a clip of them synchronized with Clodsire, a salamander-looking poison/ground-type Pokemon who just slams their body repeatedly on the floor to get around.

There have also been many Scarlet and Violet players impressed with how the flying and swimming animations look when you synchronize with certain Pokemon. As you can see from the videos below, dragon/flying type Rayquaza and psychic/flying type Lugia flow pretty smoothly in the air and the water.

My favorite use of the Synchro Machine so far has come from the player below, who thought using the device on the Sloth-like Pokemon Slakoth would be a good idea. As you can imagine, with the creature being inspired by the slow-moving mammal, it takes them quite a while to get around town - pretty much half the time it would've taken their human counterparts to run around the region.

