Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak is a free upgrade

Pokemon Legends Arceus has its first major update, Daybreak, and it's available now.

Announced during the Pokemon Presents presentation earlier today, Daybreak is the game's 1.1.0 update. According to The Pokemon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya, it'll focus around an investigation "into a curious phenomenon that is causing mass outbreaks of Pokemon across the Hisui region."

Elsewhere, you'll be able to "engage in new battles together with your ally Pokemon at the training grounds," where it appears that multiple Pokemon Legends Arceus NPCs will be looking to spar with you.

Daybreak is available today as part of the Pokemon Day celebrations, but that's not all. Between now and March 31, you'll be able to use the game's Mystery Gift feature to gain 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls. All you'll need is the password, which is: ARCEUSADVENTURE.

If that's not enough Arceus for you, Utsunomiya confirmed that work on an online animated series set in the Hisui region has begun. All we have to go on so far is one bit of artwork, which seems to feature an unknown character being pursued through a forest by Hisuian Zoroa.

The Pokemon Day presentation wasn't just focused on Pokemon Legends Arceus. As well as information about Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Masters Ex, the real headline news was the confirmation of Gen 9 games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, set to release later this year, which will have starter pokemon based on a cat, duck, and some kind of reptile.

