Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event adds Zarude to the game

Pokemon Go players will be able to encounter Zarude from the upcoming Netflix movie Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle next month.

In honour of the film’s global release next month, Niantic has introduced a Secrets of the Jungle event to Pokemon Go . From October 1, players will be given the opportunity to complete a Special Research task to encounter and catch Zarude. This is the first time the dark/grass type Pokemon has been in Pokemon Go after it debuted in the Secrets of the Jungle trailer earlier this month.

This isn’t all Niantic is doing to celebrate the films worldwide release either, as Pokemon Go players will also encounter Pokemon related to Secrets of the Jungle such as Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and if you’re lucky enough, Larvitar too. The icing on the cake of this event however is the addition of normal and shiny versions of Explorer Pikachu - who sports a little safari hat. There will also be new avatar items up for grabs too.

Like most Pokemon Go events, specific Pokemon will appear in raids throughout the week-long festivities - this time it’s Pokemon that will appear in the movie. This includes Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, and Rufflet (with the possibility of a shiny Rufflet) in one star raids. As for three star raids, expect to see Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon.

The Secrets of the Jungle event will run from Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10am (local time) until Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 8pm (local time again)

Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle will be available worldwide on Netflix from October 8, 2021 and sees Ash and Pikachu traveling to the forest of Okoya where they discover a young boy who was raised by rogue monkey Pokemon Zarude.