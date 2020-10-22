Pokemon Go November events include four rotating raids and Pokemon Spotlights

Pokemon Go has big plans for November, and they're starting as early as this week.

Before November even begins, Pokemon Go will start a four-week raid rotation on October 23, with new Pokemon featured for each cycle. Here's the full raid schedule:

October 23 - November 5: Darkrai will appear five-star raids

November 5 - November 16: "A familiar Pokemon will be returning to five-star raids," Niantic teased in a blog post

November 16 - November 24: Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion will appear in five-star raids

November 24 - November 30: A currently unannounced raid boss will appear in five-star raids

Additionally, every Wednesday in November will see a Raid Hour event from 6pm to 7pm local time to promote that week's featured boss. Tuesdays, meanwhile, will see Pokemon Spotlight Hours at 6pm local time. Each Tuesday event will feature a different Pokemon and offer bonus rewards for specific activities.

November 3: Cubone with double Stardust from catching Pokemon

November 10: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching Pokemon

November 17: Meowth with double Candy for catching Pokemon

November 24: Barboach with double Candy for transferring Pokemon

Oh, and from November 1 through December 1, Togetic will be available through Research Breakthroughs. This ought to give you something new to shoot for as the newly announced Halloween event winds down. Finally, a new Limited Research event will kick off on November 28, but we don't know the featured Pokemon just yet.

These events will roll out alongside quality of life updates adding more detailed catch information to your Pokemon (like how you encountered, caught, or hatched them) and a refined Special Research lineup that makes them less frontloaded.