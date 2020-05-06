Pokemon Go May events include Snubbull Limited Research and new Incense day

Niantic has announced a few exciting events coming to Pokemon Go in May, including Snubbull Limited Research and a new Incense day.

Between 8am and 10pm your local time on Saturday, March 9, over 50 Timed Research tasks will be available as part of the Snubbull Limited Research event. That should give you plenty of opportunities to snag the Fairy type Pokemon, which will also be appearing in Shiny form.

"Be sure to complete the Timed Research during this time, as it will disappear at 10:00 p.m. local time on the dot. This event will be occurring at the same time as the Safari Zone Philadelphia ticketed event and Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto, so there will be much to do this weekend," reads the announcement from Niantic.

Next up for Pokemon Go's May events is a new incense day for Water and Dark type Pokemon. That runs from 11am to 5pm local time on Sunday, May 17. The big catch here is Carvanha, which will be lured in by Incense more than usual. An event-exclusive bundle including three Incenses will be available at the shop for 1 PokeCoin, so it shouldn't be too hard to catch your Carvanha.

Also look out for different Pokemon of the Water and Dark types. Every hour, the event shuffles the type of Pokemon attracted by Incense from Water to Dark and vice-versa. If you want to make sure you're looking for the Pokemon you want at the right time, check the Pokemon Go site for a handy chart near the bottom of the page.

You'll also want to read about the Pokemon Go throwback event, which is going on all month.