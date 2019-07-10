Pokemon Go July 2019 battle update bringing new attacks and Trainer Battle tweaks

Pokemon Go is making some small but significant changes to its battle system this month. As developer Niantic announced today, an upcoming update will introduce two new attacks, including the Fairy-type Fast Attack Charm, and make more existing moves available to several Pokemon. Here's the full list:

Alolan Raichu : can now learn Grass Knot

: can now learn Grass Knot Vileplume : can now learn Sludge Bomb

: can now learn Sludge Bomb Hypno : can now learn Fire Punch, Ice Punch, Thunder Punch

: can now learn Fire Punch, Ice Punch, Thunder Punch Electrode: can now learn Foul Play

Aerodactyl : can now learn Rock Throw

: can now learn Rock Throw Articuno : can now learn Ancient Power, Ice Shard

: can now learn Ancient Power, Ice Shard Zapdos : can now learn Ancient Power, Drill Peck

: can now learn Ancient Power, Drill Peck Moltres : can now learn Ancient Power, Wing Attack

: can now learn Ancient Power, Wing Attack Sceptile : can now learn Dragon Claw

: can now learn Dragon Claw Aggron : can now learn Smack Down

: can now learn Smack Down Claydol : can now learn Mud-Slap

: can now learn Mud-Slap Bronzong : can now learn Bulldoze, Psyshock

: can now learn Bulldoze, Psyshock Electivire: can now learn Ice Punch

Charm : Fairy-type Fast Attack available to Raichu, Clefable, Wigglytuff, Wobbuffet, Granbull, Donphan, Gardevoir, Delcatty, Latias, Togekiss, and Gallade

: Fairy-type Fast Attack available to Raichu, Clefable, Wigglytuff, Wobbuffet, Granbull, Donphan, Gardevoir, Delcatty, Latias, Togekiss, and Gallade Skull Bash: Normal-type Charged Attack and Defense buff available to Blastoise, Raichu, Lapras, Snorlax, and Rhyperior

Speaking of Charged Attacks: the Pokemon Go July 2019 battle update will also add new "swiping and tapping mechanics" to Charged Attacks in Trainer Battles. Swapping Pokemon during battles will also briefly pause the fight to "prevent combatants from damaging each other while one Pokemon is switching out." That sounds pretty maddening - like someone taking three turns in a board game while you're still setting up your side - so this ought to be a nice change.