Pokemon Go July 2019 battle update bringing new attacks and Trainer Battle tweaks

Pokemon Go is making some small but significant changes to its battle system this month. As developer Niantic announced today, an upcoming update will introduce two new attacks, including the Fairy-type Fast Attack Charm, and make more existing moves available to several Pokemon. Here's the full list:
- Alolan Raichu: can now learn Grass Knot
- Vileplume: can now learn Sludge Bomb
- Hypno: can now learn Fire Punch, Ice Punch, Thunder Punch
- Electrode: can now learn Foul Play
- Aerodactyl: can now learn Rock Throw
- Articuno: can now learn Ancient Power, Ice Shard
- Zapdos: can now learn Ancient Power, Drill Peck
- Moltres: can now learn Ancient Power, Wing Attack
- Sceptile: can now learn Dragon Claw
- Aggron: can now learn Smack Down
- Claydol: can now learn Mud-Slap
- Bronzong: can now learn Bulldoze, Psyshock
- Electivire: can now learn Ice Punch
- Charm: Fairy-type Fast Attack available to Raichu, Clefable, Wigglytuff, Wobbuffet, Granbull, Donphan, Gardevoir, Delcatty, Latias, Togekiss, and Gallade
- Skull Bash: Normal-type Charged Attack and Defense buff available to Blastoise, Raichu, Lapras, Snorlax, and Rhyperior
Speaking of Charged Attacks: the Pokemon Go July 2019 battle update will also add new "swiping and tapping mechanics" to Charged Attacks in Trainer Battles. Swapping Pokemon during battles will also briefly pause the fight to "prevent combatants from damaging each other while one Pokemon is switching out." That sounds pretty maddening - like someone taking three turns in a board game while you're still setting up your side - so this ought to be a nice change.
We're tracking all the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.