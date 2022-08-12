Pokemon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

For the August 2022 Community Day Galarian Zigzagoon is the focus for this Pokemon Go event. Galarian Zigzagoon, the regional variant of the Gen 3 Normal-type, and its evolutions will take the spotlight this weekend for Pokemon Go Community Day. As with other events of its kind, trainers should expect plenty of opportunities to catch this mischievous creature and earn some neat rewards while they are at it.

To help trainers make the most out of Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokemon Go, here’s everything they need to know.

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day Start Time

This August’s big event will begin Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. As with most Community Days, some of the bonuses will last beyond the event window. Read on for more information.

How to get Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon

For many, the availability of the spotlight Pokemon’s Shiny variant is the big draw for Community Days.

Not only does Community Days increase the chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, but it gives trainers more chances to find multiple. And with Galarian Zigzagoon, trainers will definitely want their own to add to their collection.

To increase the chances of finding a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, we recommend popping an Incense to have more of the Pokemon gather in your area. This is more effective if you are walking and not just sitting on the couch. It’s also better to travel to where PokeStops and Gyms are as Pokemon tend to congregate in these areas.

As for what Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon looks like, it’s very very different from its usual counterpart. No longer will it be white with black stripes, but it will remain white with bright pink stripes and a turquoise tongue.

Another perk is between 2-7 p.m. local time, Galarian Linoone will appear in special Four-Star Raids. Defeating this Pokemon will cause Galarian Zigzagoon to appear in a 3-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes.

It’s not hard to spot the difference, but there is the Shiny symbol that trainers can refer to if they aren’t sure.

And to get Shiny Galarian Linoone and Shiny Obstagoon, trainers will need to use 25 Zigzagoon Candy on their Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and then another 100 on their Linoone.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to get Obstagoon with Obstruct in Pokemon Go

Obstagoon has become one of the best Pokemon to use in PVP battles. Not only is its typing good for dealing with different Pokemon but its movepool is enormous and now it’s getting bigger with the debut of the signature move, Obstruct.

Obstruct is a Dark-type Charged Attack that deals 15 power in trainer battles and 20 power in Gyms and Raids. However, the added effect of Obstruct is where it’ll become useful. After using, Obstruct will grant Obstagoon a guaranteed boost in defense and lower’s the opponent’s defense as well allowing for your Pokemon to stay in battle longer and deal with your enemies faster.

Trainers can get their Obstagoon with Obstruct as long as they evolve their Galarian Linoone using 100 candy between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

Be sure to use Pinap Berries while catching Zigzagoon to increase the number of candy you have exponentially.

Pokemon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event window. Be sure to take advantage of them while playing.

3x Catch Stardust

Double experience for catching Pokemon

Double candy for transferring Pokemon

Double candy for catching Pokemon

Double the chance for XL candy from catching Pokemon

Incense activated will last three hours

Lure Modules will last for three hours

One additional special trade can be made for a maximum of four for the day

Trades made from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. will require 75 percent less Stardust.

Some snapshots will result in a Pokemon encounter

Catch 100 Galarian Zigzagoon during the event to complete the Timed Research and unlock the following for your trainer avatar: