Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid guide, counters and best Moves

These Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid counters will help you capture this region-exclusive Pokemon. For a limited time, Celesteela, will be present to battle and catch in five-star Raids. Trainers have from Tuesday, September 13 until Tuesday, September 27 to catch as many of this Ultra Beast as they can.

Celesteela, also known as UB-04 Blaster, is actually a region-exclusive Pokemon. It will appear in Raids for those in the Southern Hemisphere. While its counterpart, Kartana, will appear in Raids in the Northern Hemisphere - and check these Pokemon Go Kartana raid counters if you're catching that one. Those in the Northern Hemisphere can still try and catch a Celesteela, they’ll just need to know a Pokemon Go trainer in the Southern half of the world and be invited to their Raid using the Pokemon GO Remote Raid Pass system.

But before you go and do that, read our guide on the best counters for Celesteela in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Celesteela Counters

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokemon, making it weak to just Electric and Fire-type attacks.

Knowing that trainers have two viable paths to choose from to take out Celesteela. If Fire types are your thing, then a team with Mega Charizard (either X or Y) or Mega Houndoom being the foundation is the way to go. Celesteela’s moves, which we’ll get into more below, could spell trouble for these Fire types - especially Mega Charizard Y - but they should be what helps you get over this Ultra Beast.

Fire teams should bring the many Legendaries that share this typing like Reshiram and Moltres while Darmanitan is formidable against Celesteela.

Trainers using an Electric team will want to use either Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos. While both are good, Mega Manectric’s move pool is a bit better and can deal damage faster, but trainers can’t go wrong either way.

Xurkitree, another Ultra Beast, alongside Legendaries like Zekrom and Thundurus would give Electric teams a ton of power to take out this bulky Pokemon.

Here’s a list of viable counters for Celesteela in Pokemon Go.

Celesteela Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X/Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Xurkitree Thunder Shock and Discharge Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Therian Thundurus Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat

Pokemon Go Celesteela Moveset

Celesteela’s Fast Attacks are interesting. On one hand, it has Air Slash to give it Flying-type STAB, but on the other, it has Smack Down, a Rock-type move that can give Fire types a problem.

This is where Mega Charizard Y would have a lot of problems as it’s four times weak to this move. While other Fire types are weak to Smack Down, it’s worth the risk if this isn’t the move Celesteela has.

And while you’re thinking an Electric-type team would be better, you could be right. The only move that would hurt these Pokemon is Bulldoze, a Ground-type Charged Attack that Celesteela has access to. However, it’s one of four possible moves so there’s only a 25 percent chance it has it in your battle.

Iron Head (Steel), Body Slam (Normal) and Heavy Slam (Steel) are its other Charged Attacks and both Fire and Electric types would resist those Steel-type moves. So taking all of that into account, Electric types have a small advantage in this battle over Fire types, but as long as you try and avoid these moves by referencing the “recommended” page before going into battle.

Here are all the moves Celesteela can know in Pokemon Go.