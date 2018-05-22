Surfer Dude Raichu, Ice Fox Vulpix, and more Alolan forms coming to Pokemon Go

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means! That's right, a new Pokemon Go update to spur people to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. Get ready, because Pokemon Go is getting Alolan form Pokemon.

Not sure what that means? Here's a bit of background: set on the Hawaii-inspired isle of Alola, Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced us to "Alolan form" Pokemon - Pokemon that possess slight differences in appearance and abilities to help them survive the Alolan ecosystem. Raichu, for example, normally looks like a large rodent, with pointed ears and a tail that looks like a lightning bolt. Alolan Raichu, on the other hand, has round ears and a broad tail it uses like a surfboard.

So, yeah. Basically, Sun and Moon showed that in addition to "evolving," (air quotes because it's not at all how evolution works) Pokemon can, like... actually evolve to fit their environment. It's a bit strange, but this is a world where goldfish turn into sea dragons and psychic cat monsters threaten humanity so... meh. Probably not worth getting hung up on.

Pokemon Go will start introducing these variants over the coming weeks, but developer Niantic hasn't specified if this means all of the Alolan form Pokemon or just some. Judging by the silhouettes seen in a promo image, we'll at least be getting Alolan Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Marowak, Exeggutor, Sandslash, Muk, Raichu, Dugtrio, and Rattata.

What's that? Oh, when I said "you know what that means," you thought I meant that other video game thing happening this summer? Don't worry, we're gonna have all the news about your most-anticipated E3 2018 games in a few weeks. Until then? Go Pokemon it up and enjoy the weather.