Pokemon Day deal brings new Temporal Forces booster box to its lowest ever price

Another year, another wave of Pokemon Day deals - including a pretty ridiculous offer on Pokemon cards that are so new they're not even out yet.

After the Pokemon Presents show, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about offers on everything pocket monster. But that'd be a mistake. You can make some impressive savings on upcoming (and recent) Pokemon cards via the Pokemon Day sale. To be precise, the upcoming Temporal Forces Booster Box has tumbled to its lowest ever price of $147.75 at Amazon rather than $161, and for £109.95 at Magic Madhouse instead of £155 for UK readers.

Seeing as you're getting more than 30 booster packs here, which have 11 cards per pack, that's pretty ridiculous on the old value front. If you want to start your own deck or build a collection, for less, it doesn't get much better.

Temporal Forces Booster Box | $160.99 $147.75 at Amazon

Save $13 - The Temporal Forces Booster Box isn't even out yet, but you can already save a whole bunch on it via this pre-order offer. So far as I can tell, that's its lowest ever price in the US and UK.



💷 UK price: £154.99 £109.95 at Magic Madhouse



Buy it if:

✅ You want to build your collection

✅ You want the best start to a new deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a pre-made deck

More Pokemon Day card deals

Seeing as it's Pokemon Day, that's not the only offer that caught my eye. Here are a couple of others that deserve a quick look.

Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box | $54.99 $40.90 at Walmart

Save $14 - Seeing as this box only just came out in January, that's an eye-catching saving. Actually, this is the cheapest the box of boosters has ever been.



💷 UK price: £49.99 £39.95 at Magic Madhouse



Buy it if:

✅ You want to build your collection

✅ You want the best start to a new deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want specific cards

Scarlet & Violet Booster Box | $104.95 $93.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - This bundle pack hasn't been cheaper in months, and that's not far off its lowest ever price anyway. With that in mind, it's a pretty great offer.



💷 UK price: £154.99 £79.95 at Magic Madhouse



Buy it if:

✅ You want as many cards as possible

✅ You want the best start to a custom deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a premade deck

