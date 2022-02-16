Pokemon Bank is finally going free-to-use

But that's only when the 3DS eShop closes

Pokemon Bank
Pokemon Bank will be entirely free to use when the Nintendo 3DS eShop is discontinued next year in March.

Just yesterday, Nintendo announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be closed as of March 2023, turning off digital purchases for both consoles. However, The Pokemon Company quietly announced that the Pokemon Bank service for the Nintendo 3DS would be made entirely free after the eShop is closed on the 3DS.

So far, Pokemon Bank has been a service that you've needed to pay an annual subscription fee of $4.99 to use. The service allows players to transfer up to 3,000 Pokemon from various games on the 3DS system, including the likes of Pokemon Sun and Moon, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and many more.

However, as Serebii notes above, you unfortunately won't be able to download Pokemon Bank on the 3DS when the eShop closes next year. So, you basically have until March 2023 to make sure you've downloaded Pokemon Bank on your 3DS, or you're plum out of luck.

Pokemon Bank was limited to the 3DS family of consoles, and Pokemon Home popped up a few years back in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. As with Bank, Pokemon Home lets users on the Switch transfer Pokemon between various games, including the likes of Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, and many others.

