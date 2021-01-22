PlayStation users can get a free Resident Evil 8 avatar featuring Lady Dimitrescu

PlayStation users can claim a free avatar inspired by Resident Evil 8 and its very tall lady.

In the wake of yesterday's Resident Evil 8 reveal , a new avatar appeared, depicting Lady Dimitrescu , the 9-foot tall vampire who has attracted quite a bit of attention since her first appearance in an announcement last week. The avatar is a headshot of the character with one eye looking at from under the brim of her enormous hat.

Free Resident Evil Village avatar on US PSN by redeeming code LEJH-M8N9-E5XF pic.twitter.com/KUQxjkfM2IJanuary 14, 2021

To get the avatar for yourself, head to either the PlayStation website, or access the store on your PS4 or PS5, and enter the code LEJH-M8NP-E5XF. It doesn't look like there's a limit on how many times the code can be redeemed, but there's also no word on if or when it'll stop working, so it's probably worth grabbing sooner rather than later if you're planning on stanning Lady Dimitrescu between now and the game's full release.

During yesterday's livestream, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil 8 PS4 and Xbox One versions will be releasing on May 7, 2021. If you can't wait until then, there's a Resident Evil Maiden demo , exclusive to the PS5, available right now, with another demo to come later in the spring.

If that's not enough horror goodness for you, then you're in luck, as there's also a Resident Evil crossover with The Division 2 coming next month. On top of that, Capcom also showed off multiplayer spinoff Resident Evil Re:Verse , which pits the series' classic characters against one another. Re:Verse will be free for owners of Resident Evil 8, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck from Capcom over the coming months.

If you just can't wait for Resident Evil 8, here are some of the best horror games you can enjoy before May 7.