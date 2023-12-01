PlayStation Portal stick drift is seemingly pretty easy to fix

It was only a matter of time before someone cracked open the PlayStation Portal, and we've got great news for those of you with stick drift fears. Poking around inside the handheld reveals that, unlike a regular Dualsense, its thumb sticks are pretty easy to replace, even if you're somewhat of a novice.

The fact the PlayStation Portal is basically a Dualsense with a screen in the middle helps it compete in the best gaming handheld race. However, I'd argue that's also a double edged sword, as issues like stick drift are something that keeps Sony's PS5 pad from achieving true greatness. These days, premium controllers like the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro use hall effect joysticks and magnets to circumvent physical wear and tear, but you won't find fancy tech like that within a standard gamepad.

Luckily, a new video by Ifixit helps take the sting out the PlayStation portal's potential stick drift predicament. The teardown specifically demonstrates how you can effectively remove the remote player's thumb sticks using by removing a few screws and a connector (via The Verge). For context, to remove the sticks from an ordinary Dualsense, you have to use a soldering iron to get them out, which can naturally lead to tears if you aren't used to desoldering components.

As for the rest of the PlayStation Portal's innards, the design inside sort of resembles a modern day tablet, with a battery taking up most of the space accompanied by a pretty small motherboard. Most of the parts inside seem to be easily removed, but Ifixit does point out that the Portal's rumble motors are actually soldered to the board. With any luck, most players will never have to even think about replacing them, but it does lose the device points in terms of repairability.

Even with simpler repairs, things always have the potential to go a bit wrong. Therefore, it's always best to leave opening devices like the PS Portal up to someone who's confident in what they're doing, but at least you can rest assure that the job isn't complicated.

Of course, for many of you right now, actually finding PlayStation Portal stock is more of a concern than potential future issues. However, perhaps knowing that stick drift can be easily remedied will convince you to pick one up when they're eventually available, as you won't have to go through the same rigmarole as with an OG Dualsense pad.

