PlayStation Plus banner suggests The Last of Us 2 could be joining the Premium collection

PlayStation Plus subscribers are theorizing that The Last of Us 2 is on its way to the service's Premium tier due to a new banner on PS5 .

As spotted by Twitter user TCMF2, a banner on the PS5's PlayStation Plus menu now features Naughty Dog's The Last of Us sequel - despite the game not currently being available on the subscription service. The same graphic also features Horizon Forbidden West (which is available via the PS Plus Extra tier) and Hogwarts Legacy (which is offered as a Game Trial via PS Plus Premium) leaving The Last of Us 2 as the odd one out.

Yall grabbing it on plus 👀 pic.twitter.com/bqaCRcqRn3October 7, 2023 See more

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the Naughty Dog title join PlayStation's subscription service. Not only are Ellie and Joel the face of PlayStation a lot of the time, but Part 2's (sort of) predecessor, The Last of Us Part 1 , is already available as a Game Trial with PlayStation Plus Premium - clearly, there's a demand for the post-apocalyptic sequel on the subscription service.

You may want to wait it out if you are considering trying out The Last of Us 2 via PlayStation Plus (that is, if it actually does find its way to the platform) as rumours of a The Last of Us 2 remaster have recently been circling. Last week, it was noticed that a developer at the PlayStation studio has 'The Last of Us 2 Remastered' listed on their LinkedIn profile, despite Naughty Dog not announcing the project as being in development at all.

This also isn't the first time we've heard of such a game being in development. The series' composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, also let slip that he had been working on a "new edition" of the sequel - going as far as revealing potential new features in the rumored re-release. We'll have to wait for Naughty Dog to confirm both the remaster rumors and the PS Plus theories.