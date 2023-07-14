A The Last of Us 2 PS5 re-release with new content may have been leaked by the game's composer

A new version of The Last of Us 2 for PS5 could be on the way - if the words of the series' composer Gustavo Santaolalla are anything to go by.

Appearing on an episode of the Blender podcast , Santaolalla talked about his cameo in The Last of Us Part 2, revealing (in Spanish, machine translated) that in a "new edition" of the game, players will be able to approach the composer in-game and request songs for him to play. This was all that Santaolalla said on the topic, but it's got fans convinced that the rumors of a The Last of Us 2 re-release are actually true.

We first got to reunite with Ellie and Joel (five years after the events of the first game) back in June 2020 - a whole three years ago now. Although the game still holds up today, it's important to remember that The Last of Us Part 2 was only released on PS4 - with a free PS5 upgrade released almost a year later - which isn't quite the same as a game designed for the current-gen PlayStation from the ground up.

Although The Last of Us Part 2 doesn't technically need a re-release, I can't say I wouldn't be interested in replaying it with all new bells and whistles attached. Especially since Santaolalla's quote makes it sounds like Naughty Dog plans to add some new features to the game that we didn't get in the original release.

It also makes a lot of sense to have The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 on the same console, especially with all the renewed interest in the series thanks to HBO's The Last of Us TV show .