The Last of Us 2: Remastered seemingly confirmed by Naughty Dog dev

It appears The Last of Us 2: Remastered is on the way, as accidentally confirmed by one of Naughty Dog's developers.

As spotted by @DomTheBombYT on Twitter, one of Naughty Dog's developers has listed the project on their LinkedIn profile - all but confirming its existence. Mark Pajarillo, Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog, has added the game to his profile revealing that he's been "overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered."

Naughty Dog is yet to reveal the project officially, although this isn't the first time someone working on the supposed remaster has let details slip. Back in July 2023, Gustavo Santaolalla - the composer of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 - revealed that he had recently worked with the studio on a "new edition" of the game . According to the composer, his character in the new version will let players request songs from him to play.

Via The Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog Mark Pajarillo: Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons, and interactive props for "The Last of Us 2: Remastered" pic.twitter.com/NF1juEx1F7October 6, 2023

It's surprising that Naughty Dog felt that The Last of Us 2 needed a remaster since it was only released a few years ago in 2020 - though the original The Last of Us: Remastered made the jump from PS3 to PS4 in even less time. We have welcomed the PS5 since the sequel's release but it still probably doesn't need much doing to it to get it up to scratch with other next-gen releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Xbox's Starfield . Although, judging from what Santaolalla said, it sounds like the new version of the game could have a few new features for players to enjoy.

We know that Naughty Dog has a number of games currently in development, including a new single-player game as well as a The Last of Us multiplayer game. Although, earlier this week, it was suggested that The Last of Us multiplayer game is reportedly "on ice" amid layoffs at Naughty Dog .