PlayStation is reportedly looking to buy the Metal Gear and Silent Hill licenses from Konami

Sony has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the creative rights to the Metal Gear, Silent Hills, and Castlevania licenses from Konami, with plans for Kojima Productions to make new games in the former two franchises, according to a newly surfaced rumour.

The news follows previous reports that two new Silent Hills projets are in the works for PS5, and that Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is involved in helping revive the dormant survival horror franchise, years after his original reboot at Konami - Silent Hills - was cancelled.

This latest gossip comes via noted Konami leaker JackofallControllers, drawing from both their own sources and online murmurs to suggest that Sony is looking to develop PlayStation games based on the Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill IP.

The info states that, should Konami be interested making in the sale, Kojima's independent studio could then be brought aboard to help PlayStation revive the Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill series, presumably for its upcoming next-gen console.

Castlevania would also reportedly be rebooted for the platform, though - as always - it's best to take all of this information with a healthy dose of scepticism. That said, Konami has already confirmed it's looking at avenues to revitalise the Silent Hill franchise, while a number of cryptic teases from Kojima Productions' team and former Silent Hill devs do suggest that something is going on behind the scenes.

Hopefully, we'll have something more official to share soon, if and when Konami has more to announce.

