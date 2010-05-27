Play as The Force Unleashed II's new hero... today

New game announcements? Exciting. New game screens or trailers? Exciting. New game official website updates? Eh, not so much.

Today, however, might be an exception. We still don't knowall thatmuch about this year's Star Wars sequel, so even the smallest bits of information are interesting. And animmersive new hub site, which not only depicts The Force Unleashed II's new hero - ageneticallycopiedversion of the previous game's protagonist - waking up in one of Darth Vader'sclone tanks, but also puts you in his first-person perspective? Exciting.

The site update also contains a few Easter eggs, for those who poke around enough.I discovered three hidden minigames, each of which trigger imprinted memories in the clone - ie, scenes from the first Force Unleashed - as well as a backwards countdown that seems to be ticking towards:

June 1 at 5:30 PM EST

Debut of the first gameplay footage? Now that would be exciting.

