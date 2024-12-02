This incredible Game Pass deal will let you play Stalker 2, Avowed, and Indiana Jones for just $28

Getting 33% off three months of Game Pass is always fantastic, but the timing on this sale makes it truly exceptional – not only are this year's biggest shooters fresh on the catalogue, but you'll also get day-one access to two of Xbox's biggest upcoming games.

You can snag three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $27.99 at CDKeys right now – that's $14 off the usual price of $42.09 – while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl are still fresh on the service. But that's not all: those three months will cover the launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, set to release on December 9, and Obsidian's upcoming RPG Avowed in February.

Throw in the rest of Game Pass' catalog, and this is one of the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals you'll find around. Three months of Game Pass Ultimate would set you back $60 when buying month-by-month through Microsoft and three months are still $50 at Amazon, so the value in this is pretty wild. It's up there with the best Cyber Monday gaming deals of the week, and I'd be surprised to see a better Game Pass deal emerge so late into the sale.

3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $42.09 $27.99 at CD Keys

Save $14 - Three months of Game Pass during Xbox's busiest time of the year is irresistible, meaning you'll get a ton of mileage from this bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a backlog of Game Pass games to work through

✅ You're planning on playing Avowed of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

✅ You want three months of Xbox goodness Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer to own your games Price Check: Walmart | Amazon

Should you buy 3 months of Game Pass?

If you can live without owning your games forever, three months of Game Pass is absolutely worth buying. The obvious drawback is that you only have the service's games for those months - which could be an issue if you end up sinking time into beefier games like Avowed - but from my experience, I tend to wrap up Game Pass titles with plenty of time to spare.

Besides that, it really is a stacked few months in the world of Game Pass. Despite a rough launch, Stalker 2 is my favorite shooter of 2024 – which you can read more about in my Stalker 2 review – and Black Ops 6 continues to eat up my free time most evenings. Meanwhile, our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview and Avowed preview have left me buzzing for both launches.

Indy could be ten hours of whipping vases and I'd be thrilled, while the mere thought of finally getting more of Obsidian's companion goodness – no, you've played too much New Vegas problem – fills me with joy. Some of the games are worth these three months alone, so if you don't mind having a limited amount of time with them (presuming you don't just renew Game Pass) then go for it.

