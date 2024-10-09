Psst, you can get Game Pass Ultimate for almost 40% off if you ignore Prime Day

If you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, or you've been wanting to dip your toes in the waters of one of gaming's best subscription services, I've got a special deal for you. Like a shady in-game merchant beckoning you from an alleyway, I'm going to tell you about a special Prime Day deal that's off the beaten path, but one you should absolutely make the most of while it's going.

It comes from Woot, Amazon's discount-specific sidearm that often undercuts the company's front-door sales. It just dropped the price of either a one or three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 19%. As if that wasn't already pretty appealing, you can use the code " SAVE20 " when you checkout to get an additional 20% off. That brings the cost of a three-month subscription down to just $29.19 at Woot, from a usual price of $44.99.

I probably don't need to tell you the value for money a Game Pass Ultimate subscription carries - even at full price. Safe to say, this is a way to give yourself access to hundreds of games and play them across all possible platforms - cloud streaming on a phone, on a gaming PC, or on an Xbox console. You can even stack these codes on an existing account, which means existing subscribers can still benefit from it.

This just goes to show that not all of the best Prime Day gaming deals come from Amazon itself. Just keep in mind that once your code is up, this will refresh in monthly payments of $16.99/month.

3-Month Game Pass Ultimate Subscription | $44.99 $29.19 at Woot

Save $15 - You only have until 10/9/24 at 11:59pm CT to make the most of this offer. It also applies to 1-month codes, so choose the one that works for you. Remember to use the code " SAVE20 " when you checkout. Buy it if: ✅ You're new to Game Pass

✅ You already pay for Game Pass Ultimate

✅ You want access to loads of existing and upcoming games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on one platform Price check: $44.99 at Amazon UK: £38.97 at Amazon

Should you buy a Game Pass subscription?

Even if some of Microsoft's own first-party games aren't hitting the service on day one anymore, Game Pass Ultimate is still an excellent service that's worth paying for. I think my favorite thing about it personally is the ease of playing across different platforms. If I have a game I'm playing on a gaming PC or Xbox Series X, and I need to hop onto a train or somewhere else, I can still use the cloud streaming app to continue my progress in whatever I was playing.

And that isn't even considering the access you get to some of Xbox's homegrown games. One of my most-anticipated titles at the moment is Obsidian's Avowed, and when it drops in February, it'll be on Game Pass from day one. This year, I got to play Hellblade 2 at no extra cost, again, as soon as it came out, and that's all thanks to my Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

That said, if you aren't looking to use the multiplatform prowess of Game Pass Ultimate, there are cheaper alternatives. Game Pass for PC gives you access to all the same games, as well as an EA Play membership, but no cloud streaming or access on Xbox - all for $9.99/month. If you only want online multiplayer access on an Xbox console and a smaller list of curated games to play, then Xbox Game Pass Core is the cheapest option at $9.99/month. There's also Game Pass for Consoles that gives you that more basic tier of benefits, plus access to the library, for $10.99/month.

