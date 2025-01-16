First Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on opportunity coming at global events starting in April – registration opens January 17, but tickets will be a random lottery

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has come, and ahead of its unspecified 2025 release date, the first chance to try the new console is coming this April alongside a more in-depth Nintendo Direct. As ever, our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage has all the current news in one place.

Nintendo announced a suite of Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events for multiple regions. To participate in any of these Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, you'll need to register for tickets. The requirements for registration are simple: have a Nintendo Online account and be at least 18 years old. Parents or guardians will have to register on behalf of anyone age 13 or younger. For at least the events in the US – websites are still being updated, but we can reasonably expect this to be a global policy in line with similar events – you'll also need to be a confirmed resident.

Ticket registration opens tomorrow, January 17 at 12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT and will be open until January 26 at 11:59pm local time. You can register as a Nintendo Account Family group of up to six. For non-family groups of two or more, everyone will need their own Nintendo account, and you'll all need to attend "during the same session."

Once registered, you'll be entered into an upcoming "randomly selected drawing" which will assign actual tickets. The drawing is free, but "there is no guarantee you will be selected to receive a ticket." Nintendo was quick to stress that registering early doesn't boost your odds, either. "Everyone who registers will have an equal chance of being selected," the company says.

Walk-up tickets won't be available, tickets are non-transferable, and "there's a limit of one ticketed entry per Nintendo Account or Nintendo Account Family group per location," per an expanded FAQ . If you are selected in the drawing, you'll get an email (from "no-reply@noa.nintendo.com" only) at the address tied to your Nintendo account. "You’ll receive more details and information about the event via email as the date nears," Nintendo says.

Here's the full list of locations and dates for the first Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on opportunities:

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced