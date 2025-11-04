Best Nintendo gifts 2025, with recommendations from a fan of 30+ years

Features
By Contributions from , published

Let's-a-go shopping

Photo of the end level amiibo display stand with wedding Mario and Peach sitting on top of it.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)
Jump to:
Why you should trust GamesRadar+

✅ Hundreds of Nintendo reviews
✅ We test Nintendo gear every week
✅ Years spent reporting on Nintendo

As one of the biggest names in all of gaming, it's no surprise that finding the best Nintendo gifts is like trying to track down a 1-Up mushroom. There are countless options to choose from, and not all of them are created equal. That's why the GamesRadar+ present-hunting experts and I are here to point you in the right direction.

If you ask us, these are some of the best gifts for gamers... and we say that from first-hand experience, because we actually own a lot of these. That's how we know your loved one will adore the best Nintendo gifts; we'd be very happy to receive them ourselves.

Curated by
Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor at GamesRadar+
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott

Benjamin has spent well over a decade recommending the best Nintendo gifts - first when he worked in a video game store during the late 2000s, and now in his role as GamesRadar+ Tabletop & Merch Editor. He's also played Nintendo consoles since the SNES days, and his favorite Nintendo game is Super Mario Galaxy (followed in a close second by The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker).

Quick links

Best Nintendo gifts under $20/£20