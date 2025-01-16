As Nintendo Switch 2 leaks keep coming, accessory maker Genki clarifies "We do not own or possess a black market console"

There have been a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors these past few weeks, and gaming accessory company Genki wants to "set the record straight" and assure everyone the leaks aren't coming from it.

Genki recently admitted that a cover for the Switch 2 it had on display during the CES expo was based on leaks and that the company hadn't actually seen the Switch 2 console.

However, more recent leaks look a lot like Genki's mock-up designs and a leak from Dbrand. Nintendo is likely "really mad" about all the leaks , so it's understandable why Genki would want to ensure the company doesn't aim its lawyers its way. It's reported that Nintendo lawyers did indeed visit Genki during CES after its cover went viral.

On the Genki Twitter account, the company writes: "So there's been a lot of Genki in the news recently, and I thought it'd be a good time to address some rumors and set the record straight. We do not own or possess a black market console, as some outlets have suggested."

So there’s been a lot of Genki in the news recently, and I thought it’d be a good time to address some rumors and set the record straight. 🧵January 15, 2025

This corroborates what it said earlier about not having seen the Switch 2 console itself. It's also distancing itself from other leaks, and writes "The white catalog of generic-looking controllers and accessories circulating at CES? Not ours."

It concludes the thread with the following: "While our upcoming leaked accessories may not feel revolutionary, they're built with thoughtfulness—honed by years of gaming and carefully studying what works (and doesn't). We love Nintendo, and as children of the '80s, we were inspired by the epic Game Boy accessories of our youth."

If Genki did get a visit from Nintendo's lawyers, it seems they really put the fear into the company. Nintendo takes the protection of its copyright and IP very seriously, so it would make sense for it to check up on companies it believes may be adding to the leaks.

According to the latest rumors, we could be getting an official reveal of the Switch 2 this week, with a June 2025 launch.

Follow along with us as we go through all the rumors in our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog ahead of a reported reveal today.