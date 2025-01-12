I believe these Nintendo Switch 2 design leaks, and there's one thing hyping me for the next generation

The internet has been ablaze with all things Nintendo Switch 2 this week, after Genki revealed the latest console design leak on the CES show floor. These latest images confirm earlier rumors, initially set in Dbrand's case reveal, that the new console looks pretty much identical to the original, albeit with magnetically attaching Joy-Con, and a wider form factor.

The most recent leak comes from 91mobiles, which published a full 360-degree render video of the gaming handheld. It looks pretty much identical to Genki and Dbrand's leaks, and considering neither of those brands are directly affiliated with Nintendo (and therefore have to keep their mouths shut about any information they've received) I believe we're looking at the new generation console here.

Nintendo Switch 2 | First Look | 360 Degree Video | Exclusive - YouTube Watch On

A thinner form factor means the Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be a lot more svelt than the original, but the size and shape of those Joy-Con have me excited. This looks to be a more rounded console, with softer curves to the bottom and underside of its controllers in particular. There's one still from this video that has my heart rate up, and it's one showing the handheld from the bottom up.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

From this angle we can see a very slight curve up to the edge of the JoyCon and the controllers themselves have a much slimmer form factor to them. I'm holding my own Nintendo Switch OLED up to the screen, and it's chunky by comparison. Finally, I might be able to play with Ninty's own controllers without my palms aching.

It might be too much to ask for Nintendo to add more significant curves to its grips, it's got its younger small-handed audience to think about, and other brands like Genki can build off a flat surface with their own grip extensions. But I was holding out for slightly more ergonomics than we saw in the original model. I actually get a small indent in my palm when holding a Nintendo Switch for long periods of time, and I have fairly small hands for a full-grown human. The thicker sides feel slightly unwelcome now that I've hand my paws on the softer angles of the PlayStation Portal and Asus ROG Ally.

While it's not exactly a fully grippable surface, that hint of extra space to nestle into the palms is a big win in my books. I've been using the Hori Split Pad Pro with my handheld since I first tested the Joy-Con alternative back in 2023, but I do miss the that rumble effect. If this week's leaks are true, I might be back to actually relaxing with a Ninty system in the future.

