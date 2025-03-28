After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers

Pre-orders for the cataclysm-inducing Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly open on April 9, so hold on like your life depends on it.

Internal communications at a U.S. retailer obtained by Insider Gaming apparently reveal that the Switch 2 will release in June – which was already rumored to be the Nintendo Switch 2 launch month – following these April pre-orders.

However, the April 9 date Insider Gaming shares conflicts with a Best Buy Canada leak from earlier this week, which seemed to have confirmed in a now-removed blog post that Switch 2 pre-orders would commence on April 2. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Nintendo for comment, and will update this post accordingly should it hear back.

But, without official word from Nintendo, all we're left with is what we're so often forced to sift through when it comes to the Switch 2: speculation.

Insider Gaming claims that the documents it reviewed also suggest that stores are worried about completely selling out their Switch 2 pre-order stock too quickly, possibly even on the same day that pre-orders begin; Nintendo has allegedly given retailers a set number of units for the console's pre-order period.

The gaming publication also says each Switch 2 pre-order sale will come with an "exclusive collectible coin." But, what I want to know is, will the collectible coin contain a mouse sensor ?

There's no use in running off with our imaginations more than we already have. So here are some indisputable facts: Nintendo's surprise Direct stream did not teach us anything new about the Switch 2, it simply affirmed that games for the original Switch will continue to release well into the summer.

We also know that the next Nintendo Direct will occur on April 2, and that it will be dedicated to "offering a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2," according to the developer's website . Try to be patient until then.