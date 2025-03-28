After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers

News
By published

The next Nintendo Direct will reveal all (maybe?)

Switch 2 screen size
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pre-orders for the cataclysm-inducing Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly open on April 9, so hold on like your life depends on it.

Internal communications at a U.S. retailer obtained by Insider Gaming apparently reveal that the Switch 2 will release in June – which was already rumored to be the Nintendo Switch 2 launch month – following these April pre-orders.

However, the April 9 date Insider Gaming shares conflicts with a Best Buy Canada leak from earlier this week, which seemed to have confirmed in a now-removed blog post that Switch 2 pre-orders would commence on April 2. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Nintendo for comment, and will update this post accordingly should it hear back.

But, without official word from Nintendo, all we're left with is what we're so often forced to sift through when it comes to the Switch 2: speculation.

Insider Gaming claims that the documents it reviewed also suggest that stores are worried about completely selling out their Switch 2 pre-order stock too quickly, possibly even on the same day that pre-orders begin; Nintendo has allegedly given retailers a set number of units for the console's pre-order period.

The gaming publication also says each Switch 2 pre-order sale will come with an "exclusive collectible coin." But, what I want to know is, will the collectible coin contain a mouse sensor?

There's no use in running off with our imaginations more than we already have. So here are some indisputable facts: Nintendo's surprise Direct stream did not teach us anything new about the Switch 2, it simply affirmed that games for the original Switch will continue to release well into the summer.

We also know that the next Nintendo Direct will occur on April 2, and that it will be dedicated to "offering a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2," according to the developer's website. Try to be patient until then.

Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late.

See more Nintendo News
CATEGORIES
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app

Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late
Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode

Should you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2?
The Last of Us

The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner explains why they included the cut therapy scene that Pedro Pascal loved in season 2, and says it gets to the "heart" of the show
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It's not just your favorite JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes notes from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle too
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist looks into the camera with a determined expression.
The lead UI designer on Metaphor: ReFantazio had never designed for a game before – he just rolled up and made some of the best UI I've ever seen in a JRPG
InZOI
As Krafton irons out the InZoi bugs, devs "recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved"
Paul Rudd&#039;s small chair alongside other full-sized chairs
Instead of leaking Avengers: Doomsday secrets, Paul Rudd has some choice words for his "emasculating" Ant-Man chair
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot
In 15 hours, Elden Ring Nightreign beta players managed to beat the Day 3 boss over 58k times, which sounds pretty good until you hear about the 38 billion runes lost
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Take-Two CEO says AI users who think they "can push a button and say, 'Create the next GTA 6'" are completely wrong: "The big creative leaps forward will be generated by humans"
A close-up shot of Venom&#039;s posterior in a screenshot from Marvel Rivals.
Thirsty Marvel Rivals fans are getting exactly what they wished for: Venom throwing it all the way back in a new emote