One of the few third-party Switch 2 docks that works is back down in price, but I'm still furious at Nintendo

It's been a long three months since the Switch 2 rocked up, and I'm still annoyed at Nintendo. Prior to the launch, I had the silly idea that I'd be able to use all the same third-party docking stations and monitors with USB-C support as the original. Instead, Ninty decided to cause a compatibility conundrum, and while one of the very few compatible docks out there is back under $30, the situation is still a bummer.

If, like me, you'd rather not spend $100 on Nintendo's official cradle, you'll want to grab the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock for $25. The third-party docking station was one of the first to hit Amazon back in June, albeit with initial teething problems, and it still stands as a serviceable option that actually works with Ninty's best gaming handheld contender.

SIWIQU Switch 2 dock | $35.79 $25.03 at Amazon

Save $10.76 - This is only the second time I've spotted this Switch 2 dock for $25, and it's honestly the price I'd pay for the accessory. You might be able to find some cheaper options out there, but given the compatibility issues with Ninty's latest handheld, I'm sticking with models I've fully tested. UK: £32.99 £28.79 at Amazon

Having fully tested the SIWIQU Switch 2 dock, I can confirm that it now works well as a secondary docking station. Again, it got off to a bumpy start thanks to Nintendo's sneaky firmware tweaks that rendered most options out there incompatible at launch, but its creators, accessory maker Antank, managed to patch things pretty quickly.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Is the SIWIQU dock one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories around? Err, not quite. I do think the docking station's build quality leaves much to be desired. It certainly pales compared to the best Steam Deck dock options available, but when it comes to providing 4K video output and USBs, it still absolutely has you covered.

I was also initially worried about the SIWIQU dock blocking the Switch 2's bottom vents, as I figured this could make things toastier compared to the original. Surprisingly, this isn't actually the case, and the console actually runs slightly cooler when perched on this hub compared to Ninty's cradle. Credit where credit's due, Antank actually created a model with air vents as a result of my feedback, but they aren't really necessary.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Naturally, I wouldn't go out your way to replace your actual Switch 2 cradle with the SIWIQU dock. The accessory is best suited to those of you looking for a cheap fallback for when travelling or using the handheld on a secondary TV or monitor. Sure, some of you might like the idea of using a slimmer hub, but this third-party model just isn't slick enough to stand in for the official.

For starters, it's missing the spring mechanism used by the original, meaning you'll have to physically pull the dock from the bottom rather than simply lifting. I wouldn't say that's a complete deal breaker overall, but it would give me the ick if it became the main way I play Switch 2 in TV mode.

I'm not the biggest fan of the SIWIQU dock's overall wedge design, but it does help it travel far better than the real deal. The low-profile approach means it'll slot into larger cases and your backpack without any fuss, and as someone who's been carting my whole setup back and forth for Mario Kart World sessions, I'm grateful for the space-saving size.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Accessory makers might be working hard to resolve the Switch 2's dock dilemma, but I'm still sorely disappointed in Nintendo. Blocking existing docking station and USB-C compatibility actually ruined my summer plans, and I ultimately ended up using a Steam Deck OLED and portable monitors for group gaming sessions and while hiding in a cabin.

I need Nintendo to Ninten-do better, but while we wait on the handheld maker getting its act together, at least we can grab a working dock for $25.

