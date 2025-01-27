Nintendo Switch 2 fan notices musical Super Mario Bros easter egg in reveal trailer, indicating just how badly everyone needs more details about the new console

Spanish Twitch streamer and pianist Elesky seems to have found a buried Super Mario Bros. easter egg in the Nintendo Switch 2's reveal trailer – you just have to slow it down, reverse it, and listen with all your might.

"Have you heard these references in the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer?" Elesky says in a recent video , according to our translation with help from DeepL. "[Nintendo] showed us a little bit of music, and at the beginning of the trailer, this is what happened." Elesky plays a snippet of the Switch 2 trailer , where what sounds like a marimba trills.

"This wasn't chosen by chance," Elesky continues. "This sound appears in many Super Mario games when you press pause. They are the notes E, C. These notes are also iconic because they are the first notes played in the main theme of Super Mario Bros."

Though, the warble in the Switch 2 trailer is both deeper than Super Mario's recognizable chirrup, and it's missing that motif's triumphant ending Sol, or the note G.

But Elesky wonders if the missing G could be a secret, too. She notices that the Switch 2 trailer includes the sound of a piano key being hit in reverse, so she reverses it again, and finds a sparkly C major chord – the notes C, E, and G. After, the Switch 2 clicks into place in a G-like way.

"If you're not convinced by this," Elesky continues, "the So is the first note that plays in the trailer. Now we have all the notes."

What do you think – is the Super Mario theme camouflaged by the clacks, snaps, and happy flourishes of the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer? Personally, I believe Nintendo needs to give us all some more to work with.

