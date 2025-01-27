Nintendo Switch 2 may be getting more Xbox titles as Phil Spencer is "really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have"

The Nintendo Switch 2 was announced recently, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer says he congratulated the company's president following the reveal.

Speaking on GamerTagRadio, Spencer says he exchanged some emails with Shuntaro Furukawa and "gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen. I know how simple that is, but it's not always true that I can read all the text."

Most excitingly, Spencer added he was "really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have." This seems to confirm Xbox will be looking to port its games over to the Switch 2 once it comes out.

Xbox has already been putting its exclusives on other platforms for some time, like Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment . Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PS5 and PC sometime this spring, and Spencer even says there's no guarantee Starfield remains an exclusive .

While the Switch has many great games, it's the least powerful console out of the big three, but the Switch 2 should be closing that gap somewhat, so even more PlayStation and Xbox games could be making the move.

Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer on his legacy and the future of gaming - YouTube Watch On

As for why Xbox would want its games on a rival platform, "I just think they're such an important part of this industry," Spencer says of Nintendo. "Who would ever bet against the success of that team? They're masterful at what they do. Switch is a massive success and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

Given Xbox's recent 'This is an Xbox' marketing strategy and the company's push into cloud gaming over the last several years, it makes sense that Spencer would want the company's games on as many devices as possible, even rival platforms.

