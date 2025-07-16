Fake games could brick your Switch 2, but I'm here to help you spot dodgy pre-owned carts

Nintendo's been slamming down its Switch 2 ban hammer a lot since the handheld's launch. A majority of players being sent to Ninty's jail have reportedly attempted to use flashcarts like the MIG switch on the new console, while one user was banned from online play for daring to rock the username "Twink Link."

However, some players are now saying their Nintendo Switch 2 has been banned for using pre-owned cartridges. No, that doesn't mean used carts are on Ninty's ban list, but the gaming handheld maker will brick your console if it detects a fake game or ROM that's been tampered with.

Simply put, you'll want to be extra careful when picking up used games for the Switch 2. While it's easy to spot some fakies out there, others are far less suspect. Luckily, I've been identifying fake Nintendo games since the glory days of the 3DS, and I can fill you in on everything to look out for when buying pre-owned Switch games.

Stick with trusted sellers

Telling you to avoid dodgy sellers inherently sounds silly, but it's ultimately the first step in avoiding counterfeit Switch 2 games. It's also not a foolproof way to avoid fake Switch cartridges either, since even big retailers can slip up when carrying out checks. But, stores like GameStop that accept pre-owned carts will still normally verify authenticity, so there's an extra layer of reassurance to protect you when buying.

Where things get a little complicated is with marketplaces. In theory, most Switch games listed at the likes of eBay and Amazon should be simply second-hand, but some sellers will list loose fake cartridges in a similar manner. One of the quickest ways to sniff these listings out is to check if the account is selling more than just one of the same release, and if there's an option to select quantity, chances are they're selling a bulkload of replicas.

I love stores like Aliexpress for parts and cheap tech, but you'll also want to avoid picking up Switch carts using the retailer. The site used to be a haven for fake games, and while I'm seeing barely any listings for cartridges right now, it's not somewhere you'll typically ever find genuine releases.

This will sound very cheesy, but I'd stick to the good old "if it's too good to be true" rule when it comes to Switch game prices. Naturally, there are bargains to be had on secondhand marketplaces, as some players will clear out their collections without thinking about trying to cash in. But, if you see a game that's a ridiculous bargain, you'll want to double-check everything about the cart using the rest of my steps.

Check the front label

Dodgy cartridge labels have been a thing since the Game Boy and NES, and it's still the best way to sniff out a fake Switch 2 game. Genuine carts of any kind will feature high-resolution images and text on the front, whereas counterfeits can appear blurry and feature offset text.

That's not to say Switch carts won't sometimes feature deceptive labels, and with replacement stickers now making the rounds at Etsy and other storefronts, individual users could use one to make their cart appear legit. Fake game producers might not have the time to replicate a label with pinpoint accuracy, but players looking to offload a fake cart onto others could doctor their games to help them look more authentic.

Traditionally, I'd advise people checking cartridges to check the bottom model number, as this should be unique to every release. However, fake game makers normally include this, so it's not a strong indicator of authenticity. What you can do, though, is check that the middle five numbers correspond with the serial number at the back, as counterfeits often won't match up.

To check that carts have a correct serial number, you'll want to compare them to a list like the one by enthusiast BenoitRen. While fake carts could still have the right digits, this can help you catch some of the sloppily made games out there.

Examine the back

When you flip your Switch cart to check out the serial at the back, there are a few other things I want you to look at, too. First off, check the embossed Nintendo logo, as it should be cleanly pressed and accurately represent the official logo. Any weird spacing, misalignment, or squint elements could be an indicator of a fake cart, and you'll immediately notice the difference compared to a legit game.

One thing that may alarm you is a difference in visible PCB color, as your cart may feature a lighter green shadow mask. This actually isn't a sign of a counterfeit board, as some releases use this design to accommodate smaller games on a 4GB chip. Larger releases will instead typically use a dark green board.

The actual plastic shell on a Switch 2 cart can also be a giveaway, especially if it feels particularly cheap or brittle. Real cartridges should feel solid and feature no sharp edges, and the seal shouldn't be compromised in any way. If it looks like it's been cracked open, you'll want to proceed with caution, as that could mean someone has messed around with the chip inside or has swapped the game entirely.

Lick it (no, seriously)

Don't laugh, but if you really want to avoid sticking a fake cartridge into your Switch 2, licking it can serve as a last-second check. I'd really only do this if you're not reasonably convinced your game is legit, but since counterfeits often won't feature the same bitter denatonium benzoate coating, it's a tell-tale sign.

How many fake Switch games are out there?

Fake Switch games might sound like a real threat, but if I'm being honest, there aren't as many out there as you'd think. They cost more to make than cartridges for older systems, and with flashcarts like the MIG Switch now on the loose, you'll normally find those on marketplaces instead.

That said, the release of the Switch 2 could spark a new wave of counterfeits for the system specifically, and an increase in console bans could highlight a growing issue. It is worth noting too that there are some grey areas as to what will result in an online ban, and it may extend to using carts that have been inserted into flash dumpers. If this is the case, it'll be near impossible to tell which cartridges have been dumped in the past, and we'll really need Nintendo to come up with a solution.

Looking to pick up Ninty's latest handheld? Check out where to buy the Switch 2 for stock drops. You'll also want to peek at the ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 starter pack for essential add-ons.