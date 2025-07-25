After 7 weeks of painful scrolling, the Switch 2 stock shortage might finally be over, but I'm not popping the cork just yet

Anyone who's been eyeing up the Nintendo Switch 2 since the handheld's release will be familiar with out-of-stock signs. For weeks, it felt like US retailers just couldn't catch a break, as I watched the handheld vanish as quickly as it'd appear.

However, following a healthy spurt of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, it feels like the gaming handheld is finally readily available at retailers. As someone who ends up hunting for the latest consoles at release on other people's behalf, this is a sort of D-Day moment, but I'm not entirely convinced we've seen the last of those pesky "unavailable" notices at websites.

The Switch 2 is available at $449.99 at Amazon, albeit with an invitation, and Best Buy has the Mario Kart World for $499.99. Even Walmart has its own supply in addition to pesky resellers trying to flog it for higher than MSRP, but Target actually tapped out earlier today. Yet, that's not actually what's worrying me, as I think there are two factors that could lead to bare shelves yet again.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The first ties into new Switch 2 game releases, as I know from experience, some players won't bite the bullet until their personal system seller arrives on the scene. Nintendo just announced its Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle that will release in line with the RPG this October, but even the game's solid ETA could lead to players picking up the base console in advance.

Donkey Kong Bananza also dropped this week, and while that hasn't really impacted stock this week, the fact that it's now available could spur on Ninty fans to pick up the handheld. I mean, the fact that you can play it with a set of Donkey Konga Bongos is a selling point in its own right, but I've already got a few friends thinking about DK's latest outing now that the dust has settled.

The other element that may impact Switch 2 stock that isn't as fun, though, is simply related to the nature of global economics today. Ongoing and sporadic US tariffs are the reason pre-orders were originally delayed, and any major changes could make it harder for retailers to get hold of stock. Analysts also previously signalled that evolving situations may impact the handheld's MSRP, and if that ends up happening, there'd be a rush to pick up the portable before potential price hikes.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I'm hopeful that the Nintendo Switch 2 will now stay in stock for good, and the fact it's now widely available in the US is a fantastic sign. All I'll say is that if you are itching to grab Ninty's latest handheld, I'd plan ahead in case something disrupts the portable's presence on store shelves.

Already got Ninty's console? Swing by the ultimate Switch 2 starter kit and put together a new setup. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD cards and best Switch 2 cameras for specific peripherals.