Pierce Brosnan talks failed audition for Tim Burton's Batman

Pierce Brosnan discussed his failed Batman audition on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab).

The James Bond actor, who stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam, had the chance to play the caped crusader in 1989's Batman.

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said you know I can't understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers," he told Fallon. "But there you go, the best man got the job and you know Doctor Fate and I were meant to meet on the same page I think."

The role ultimately went to Michael Keaton, who would reprise the role in Batman Returns, before Val Kilmer and George Clooney took over for Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, respectively. Losing the role didn't matter much to Brosnan however, as he made his debut as the legendary James Bond in 1995's GoldenEye, cementing his status as a Hollywood icon. The actor would play Bond for three more films before the studio recast him with Daniel Craig.

Brosnan plays Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate in Black Adam, the son of an archeologist who learned sorcery and was given the magical Helmet of Fate. In the comic books, Doctor Fate does, indeed, wear his underwear on the outside of his pants.

