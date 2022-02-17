Peter Parker meets the new Queen Goblin (and isn't impressed) in Amazing Spider-Man #90

By published

Spider-Man has fought every Goblin ever - so what are his thoughts on Queen Goblin? ... meh

Amazing Spider-Man #90 excerpt
Amazing Spider-Man #90 excerpt (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A new Marvel villain named Queen Goblin debuted recently in the Amazing Spider-Man series, but it wasn't until the very tail end of February 16's Amazing Spider-Man #89 that the actual Spider-Man, Peter Parker, was able to meet her.

And now in February 23's Amazing Spider-Man #90, he has some… critiques. Spider-Man would know, as he's faced countless Goblins over the years, going back to the original Green Goblin.

Check out this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #90 by writer Patrick Gleason and artist Mark Bagley:

Image 1 of 3

Amazing Spider-Man #90

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #90 preview

Image 2 of 3

Amazing Spider-Man #90

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 3

Amazing Spider-Man #90

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man's jab, "Pretty sure the X-Men have a way scarier Goblin Queen," is in reference to Madelyne Pryor (AKA the Goblin Queen), a part of the X-Men mythos since the mid-80s.

The Queen Goblin, however, is schooled on fighting Spider-Man - literally. She's part of a factory-like process the villainous Beyond Corporation has secretly built while also funding a new corporate Spider-Man (Ben Reilly).

Reilly just found out about Beyond's sinister machinations, and he and his long-time girlfriend Janine Godbe are working to put a stop to.

Patrick Gleason was originally announced to both write and draw Amazing Spider-Man #90, making the last-minute change to Bagley (and a host of five inkers and three colorists) a surprise. That's unfortunate, as Gleason co-created Queen Goblin, and designed her look - though classic Spider-Man artist Bagley picks up the baton.

Arthur Adams has drawn the main cover for Amazing Spider-Man #90, with a variant cover by Rogue Antonio. You can check them both out here:

Image 1 of 2

Amazing Spider-Man #90

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #90 covers

Image 2 of 2

Amazing Spider-Man #90

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #90 goes on sale on February 23.

Make sure you're read-up on all the best Spider-Man stories of all time. 

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table. (He/him)