Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up for Spider-Men: Double Trouble this November

It's been a little while since Marvel's two top Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, had a good old-fashioned comic book team-up, but that's exactly what's in store in Spider-Men: Double Trouble, a new limited series that brings Peter and Miles together under Marvel's 'Double Trouble' banner.

Marvel's Double Trouble titles bring together characters who are associated together for madcap misadventures that often play up the shared foibles of the characters just as much as their heroic personalities.

In Spider-Men: Double Trouble from writers Vita Ayala and Mariko Tamaki and artist team Gurihiru, Peter Parker invites Miles Morales to "Take Your Sidekick to Work Day" - even though Miles is hardly Peter's sidekick.

But a grave mistake from Peter Parker kicks off a world of trouble, leading Marvel's solicitation for Spider-Men: Double Trouble #1 to state that Miles will prove "who the real sidekick is" as he steps up to save the day.

Miles Morales debuted as Spider-Man back in 2011 in the alt-reality Ultimate Universe as a replacement for that world's Peter Parker after his death in the line of duty.

Miles eventually made his way to the core Marvel Universe after the Multiverse-rewriting events of 2015's Secret Wars, bringing him to mainstream Marvel Comics alongside Peter Parker, with both of them simultaneously operating as Spider-Man.

This dynamic became famous outside of comics with the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which Miles, Peter, and the Spider-Men of several other worlds all team up together.

A sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is due out in 2023.

Spider-Men: Double Trouble #1 (of 4) goes on sale November 30.

Stay on top of all the new Spider-Man comics coming in 2022 and beyond with our helpful listing.