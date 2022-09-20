Persona Super Live concert won't have any new game reveals, Atlus says

Atlus has stated it won't announce any new Persona games at an upcoming event next month.

Earlier today on September 20, the official Japanese-facing Persona Twitter account published the two tweets just below. While the first tweet merely announces a new statue will debut at the Persona Super Live P-Sound 2022 concert next month, the second tweet warns viewers not to expect an announcement of a brand new Persona game.

本ライブでは新作ゲームタイトル発表の予定はございません。御来場・御視聴頂けるすべての皆様が満足頂ける最高のライブを目指し、日々全力集中で準備を進めております。どうぞご期待ください。September 20, 2022 See more

Anticipation has been high for a new Persona title for a few years now, since Persona 5 Royal launched in late 2019. The anticipation has been higher than ever since July 2021 though, when Atlus's director very casually confirmed that a new Persona game was in active development via a job listing.

As we're now well over a year removed from that initial confirmation, you can see why some Persona fans would be anticipating the new game's unveiling at the Persona Super Live P-Sound 2022 concert next month, which takes place on October 8 and 9, broadcast live from Chiba, Japan.

After a blockbuster Summer of announcements though, it seems Atlus is all out of surprises for fans. The developer unveiled back in June that Persona 4 Golden and 3 Portable would be coming to modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, with Persona 5 Royal receiving a native new-gen version on the same platforms.

All things considered, it's already been a huge year for Persona, even without the reveal of Persona 6. Still, fans are pining through Persona artwork for teasers of the new game, which has lead to a new fan theory that the new Persona game is themed around the color green.

Elsewhere, all three modern Persona games are coming to Nintendo Switch alongside the new console ports.