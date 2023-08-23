Persona 3 Reload release date set for February 2024

Persona 3 Reload's release date has been revealed as February 2, 2024, and it won't charge players for upgrading their copies.

Earlier today on August 23, Atlus rolled out the brand new trailer for the Persona 3 remake as part of Gamescom 2023, seen just below. Crucially, this new trailer unveils a release date of February 2, 2024, so all things considered, we won't have to wait all that long between the new Persona 5 Tactica later this year in November, and Persona 3 Reload early next year.

This new trailer introduces the story of Persona 3 Reload, seeing the Special Extracurricular Execution Squad heading into Tartarus to investigate mysterious killings. This is also another great look at Persona 3 Reload's brand new voice cast, which are all changed from the original PS2 game.

The trailer also shows a slight character change for our heroes. Veterans might have noticed that the armbands for the SEES group are now all bigger, and these have all been redesigned around the retooled battle outfits. No more rocking up to Tartarus in your school uniform, apparently.

Additionally, you can bag a Persona 4 Golden background music pack if you're willing to pre-order the Atlus remake ahead of its release date. There's six tracks in total, including bangers like Reach Out to the Truth, Time to Make History, I'll Face Myself, and A New World Fool.

One huge detail that might go overlooked is that Atlus won't be charging PS4 players of Persona 3 Reload to upgrade to the PS5 version of the remake. This is a distinct change from Persona 5 Reload, which charged players full retail price again if they wanted to upgrade to the PS5 version of the re-release.

