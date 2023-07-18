Persona 5 Tactica looks increasingly like the Final Fantasy Tactics successor we need

Persona 5 Tactica is rapidly taking form to fill the Final Fantasy Tactics-shaped hole in our hearts.

Atlus's latest Persona 5 spin-off was only just revealed last month, taking the Phantom Thieves in a decidedly new tactics-based directions. Now, just a month later, Atlus has revealed new details that make Persona 5 Tactica sound even more tantalizing for both strategy RPG and Persona fans.

For starters, combat plays out as a strategic game of hide and seek, with the Phantom Thieves and enemies taking cover behind obstacles and firing pot shots at one another. Persona 5 Tactica sure looks like it could be a punishing tactics experience, judging from the trailer just below, with significant penalties for getting caught out of cover.

Persona abilities can be unleashed in a variety of forms in Tactica. Arsene's Agi attacks can burn an enemy and make them take damage at the end of their turn, for example, whereas Captain Kidd's Zio abilities can stop an enemy from moving for a turn. Couple this with base attacks and you've got a pretty tasty-sounding strategy game.

Finally, every Phantom Thief has a Voltage gauge that fills upon dealing or taking damage. Every character has a unique Voltage ability that you can use once the bar is full, and they can range from dealing severe damage to healing and aiding your teammates in crucial scenarios.

This all sounds like it's building up to a well-rounded and engrossing experience. If you're a Final Fantasy Tactics fan, and are so desperately hoping that oft-rumored remaster is real, this might just tide you over until Square Enix remembers that the classic 1990s strategy game is still beloved far and wide.

Persona 5 Tactica is out later this year on November 17 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. This might not be just a strategy delight, but a multiplatform Persona treat, too.

You can head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other titles launching later on in the year.