Persona 3 and 4 remasters offer new features like changing difficulty and cutscene recaps

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will have a bunch of brand-new features when they re-launch early next year.

When the two classic Atlus RPGs make their way to modern systems in January, they'll be accompanied by quality-of-life improvements, as Persona Central (opens in new tab) first reported earlier today on December 14. As a new video from Atlus announces (by way of Morgana), Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden's ports will feature smooth performances and high-definition graphics on all systems.

【速報！】『ペルソナ３ ポータブル』『ペルソナ４ ザ・ゴールデン』の価格が、各1,980円(税込)に決定!!Xbox Game PassとXboxシリーズ＆Windowsで2023年1月19日に発売！#P3P と #P4G って一体どんなお話なんだ…？ワガハイと一緒に見てみようぜ！ pic.twitter.com/hcUI3rcxNYDecember 14, 2022 See more

Next, Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden will now let players save anywhere, not just at 'Save' points, which is no doubt a blessing for those familiar with the RPGs dungeon grinds. Persona 3 Portable players will also be able to change their difficulty settings on the fly for the first time.

Persona 4 Golden will also have an 'Album' feature, letting you replay cutscenes from certain events. This is actually restricted to Social Link events only though, it seems, but you'll still be able to recap your friendships with Chie, Yusuke, Yukiko, and others from your room at Dojima's house.

There's not too long to wait until the two older Persona games finally debut on modern consoles and PC, as they'll both be launching next month on January 19. At launch, Xbox Series X/S players will be able to play native new-gen versions of Persona 3 Portal and 4 Golden, but there'll unfortunately be no native PS5 versions of the two games.

