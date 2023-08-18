Greek mythology meets the real world in new trailer for Percy Jackson series on Disney Plus

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here, plunging us straight into the world of Greek mythology.

"The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods... They were real," a voice says, as we come face-to-face with all manner of mythical creatures – including a satyr and a mysterious, scary-looking creature with horns.

Based on Rick Riordan's beloved book series, the series sees 12-year-old demigod Percy (Walker Scobell), whose father is the water god Poseidon, accused of stealing Zeus' thunderbolt. Plunged out of his normal life into the world of Greek mythology, Percy finds himself at Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for other young demigods. He's joined on his ensuing adventures by his best friends, Athena's daughter Annabeth, and Grover, a satyr, played by Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

The series' star-studded supporting cast includes Lance Reddick as Zeus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, and Jay Duplass as Hermes, while Jason Mantzoukas is Dionysus, the head of Camp Half-Blood.

The Percy Jackson books, officially titled the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, were adapted into two movies in the 2010s: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013. The films were criticized for not being a faithful adaptation of the novels, but the upcoming TV show is set to stick more closely to its source material.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to arrive on Disney Plus on December 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way.