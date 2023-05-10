The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has joined the cast of Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger's new horror flick Weapons. Character details are, unsurprisingly, still under wraps but according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the movie will take inspiration from Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia and tell multiple, interrelated stories through a scary lens.

Cregger on board to direct, having already written the script. He will produce, too, alongside his Barbarian team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo's Miri Yoon is also producing.

Filming is expected to kick off sometime in the fall, following an intense bidding war that saw New Line beat out several other Hollywood studios for the chance to work with Cregger, whose Barbarian, which cost only $4.5 million, made $45.4 million at the international box-office. New Line's offer included a guaranteed green light and theatrical release for whatever Cregger conjured up – stipulations that are rather unprecedented in modern times.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and Georgina Campbell, Barbarian follows Tess, a young woman who books an Airbnb in a rundown Detroit neighborhood ahead of a job interview the next morning. Her evening hits its first snag when she realizes it's already occupied. But things take an even more horrific turn when she and fellow renter Keith Toshku discover a series of tunnels and corridors underneath the property – and the creature living inside them.

For more, check out our list of best horror movies or our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.