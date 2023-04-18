Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon cast in Ethan Coen's lesbian road trip comedy

Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon are the latest additions to Drive-Away Dolls, the upcoming movie from director Ethan Coen. As well as this casting news, the movie also now has a release date: September 22, 2023.

One half of the Coen brothers directing duo, this is Ethan's first time helming a movie solo, and he co-wrote the script with his wife Tricia Cooke – she's previously worked as an editor on many of the Coen brothers' films, including Barton Fink, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski.

The movie follows party girl Jamie who's just been through yet another breakup with her girlfriend. Along with her straight-laced friend Marian, the pair head off on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee in search of a fresh start – but things quickly go off the rails when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Pascal and Damon join a cast that includes Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, and Bill Camp.

It's been a busy few months for Pascal, who's starred in two massive small-screen hits with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian season 3. He can next be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in Strange Way of Life, a short film from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and he'll also star in Freaky Tales, an '80s-set drama from the directors of Captain Marvel.

As for Damon, his last role was in Air, Ben Affleck's latest directorial effort about the inception of Nike's iconic sneakers, and his next project is Christopher Nolan's explosive upcoming drama Oppenheimer.

While we wait for Drive-Away Dolls to arrive on the big screen, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.