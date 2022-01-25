Peacock cancels Da Vinci Code prequel series after one season

The Lost Symbol, Peacock's prequel series to The Da Vinci Code, has been canceled after one season, Deadline reports.

Season 1 of the show consisted of 10 episodes and aired between September and November 2021 on Peacock. Based on the novel of the same name by Dan Brown, the show starred Ashley Zukerman as symbologist Robert Langdon.

Set several years before The Da Vinci Code, a younger version of Langdon is hired by the CIA to solve a series of deadly puzzles and put a stop to a global conspiracy when his mentor goes missing. The series also starred Eddie Izzard, Beau Knapp, Rick Gonzalez, Valorie Curry, and Sumalee Montano. The first season of the show covered all the events of Brown's novel, so any further seasons would have told original stories.

"We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," Peacock said in a statement. "We’re grateful to [executive producers] Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television, and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life."

An adaptation of The Da Vinci Code was released in 2006 and starred Tom Hanks as Langford, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a curator at the Louvre. Two sequels followed – Angels & Demons in 2009 and Inferno in 2016. All three movies were directed by Ron Howard.