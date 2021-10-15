John Cena's Peacemaker running wild across DC's January 2022 comic book covers

The violent DC anti-hero Peacemaker - specifcally the John Cena Peacemaker - will be taking several upcoming comic book covers by storm in the month of January in 2022.

As a tie-in to the upcoming HBO Max Peacemaker series starring Cena, DC has commissioned seven artists to create some stunning Peacemaker illustrations that will be published as variant covers to several January 2022 DC Books.

If you recall, Peacemaker is a maligned, gun-toting patriotic hero whom mainstream audiences became acquainted with in the recent The Suicide Squad movie. Originally created in the '60s, for a time Peacemaker was best known as the inspiration for Watchmen's Comedian but has had a renewed interest with his appearance in The Multiversity: Pax Americana and the aforementioned The Suicide Squad film.

If you're looking for those 2022 Peacemaker variant covers, here's a list of which comic books you'll find them with, who illustrated the images, and when you can pick them up:

January 4: Justice League Incarnate #3 (of 5) by Jorge Fornes

by Jorge Fornes January 4: The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6 (of 7) by Fico Ossio

by Fico Ossio January 18: Blue & Gold #6 (of 8) by Simone Di Meo

by Simone Di Meo January 18: Suicide Squad: King Shark #5 (of 6) by Kaare Andrews

by Kaare Andrews January 25: Deathstroke Inc. #5 (of 7) by Lucio Parrillo

by Lucio Parrillo January 25: Harley Quinn #11 by Dima Ivanov

by Dima Ivanov January 25: Task Force Z #4 by Dan Mora

Here's a gallery of the Peacemaker variant covers released so far:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kaare Andrews (DC)) Peacemaker variant covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Lucio Parrillo (DC)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Dima Ivanov (DC)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Dan Mora (DC))

As with all variant covers, these will be exclusive to comic shops and not available in the digital versions.

This is in addition to the Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace one-shot comic book by Garth Ennis and Garry Brown already announced for a January 22, 2022 debut. Peacemaker also recently rejoined the Suicide Squad ongoing series with its relaunch in March 2021.

John Cena's Peacemaker HBO Max series is anticipated to debut sometime in January 2022.