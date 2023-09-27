The Payday 3 flash drive location is something that's suddenly very important to know if you're doing a stealth run of Under the Surphaze, the art gallery heist in which you creep around deactivating various security systems. The USB drive you're pushed to find is vital for deactivating security around the Uma Ladette painting, but it's also incredibly hard to work out where it is - fortunately, I've found it myself and can explain where to look in this Payday 3 guide on where to find the USB flash drive.

Where to find the USB Flash Drive in Payday 3

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

The Payday 3 flash drive in Under the Surphaze is in the Manager's Office, specifically behind a hidden panel at the very back, under the painting behind their desk. As you look at the point indicated above, you'll be given a little indicator to "Open", sliding the panel back to reveal a safe.

This needs to be cracked of course, and if you need a refresher on how to do that we've got a guide to unlocking Payday 3 safes here. However, once you do pop it, you'll see the USB flash drive located inside, as well as a few rolls and piles of money (nothing that needs bagging, just loose cash you can stuff into your pockets).

Keep in mind that the manager, the suited civilian who meanders about the second floor of the gallery, does wander in here regularly, so we recommend coming in either just after they leave, or tying them up and closing the door to ensure no further surprise entries. Guards don't come in here without a reason, so as long as you leave the door closed, they'll have no idea their boss is trussed up within.

In fact, the manager can be a useful way to find the office. The second floor of the Surphaze Gallery tends to look fairly interchangeable and it's easy to get turned around, but if you can see the manager in their suit, just follow them to their office and you can get the USB from there.

