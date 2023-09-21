How to play Payday 3 crossplay with friends on other consoles

Payday 3 crossplay and cross-platform compatibility allows players to play with friends on other platforms and consoles, all done through the shared Nebula accounts that players make when starting the game. It's a relatively simple process that we'll walk you through below, so you can start hiesting with your friends via Payday 3 crossplay as soon as possible.

How to play crossplay in Payday 3 and join friends on other consoles

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

To play Payday 3 crossplay and join your friends on other consoles, you need to do the following:

When starting up Payday 3, both you and your friends need to make a connected Starbreeze/Nebula account (keep note of the Username you used) You will also need to choose to opt in or out of crossplay, just after when you're asked about Payday 3 Telemetry (of course to play with friends on other consoles, you need to opt in - though this choice can be reverted from the settings menu at any time). Head to the main menu of Payday 3 and open the social menu, marked at the bottom. Select "Search Users" and enter your friend's Nebula Username. Pick your friend(s) from the resultant search list and send a friend request. They will then have to accept the invite from their own social menu under the "Incoming Friends Requests" section. At this point, you will each be listed on each other's social menu when online. Select the friend and invite them to a party to begin playing co-op crossplay!

You can play with up to three friends at a time in Payday 3, with any empty slots filled either by random players, if you choose a public lobby, or by bots controlled by the game. We definitely recommend getting a reliable group of friends together if you can - at time of writing Payday 3 doesn't have built-in voice chat, which makes coordinated cooperation difficult to say the least, and the AI bots are very limited in their ability, just about able to shoot and occasionally revive downed players before their brains overheat. Playing with friends isn't just more fun, it's the best chance you have of actually making it out successfully.

