Full Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked vault codes and guide

The Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked vault codes are one of the most challenging moments in the early game, but completing the bank robbery on stealth is a difficult run overall, with the need to break into the vault and crack security doors without ever being seen - or at least not reported to the police along the way. There's no way of cracking the stealth version of this heist without at least one party member masking up, at least as I've experienced it while playing through the heist multiple times, but that doesn't mean going loud, as I'll explain below. With that in mind, here's how to beat the No Rest for the Wicked heist in Payday 3, while keeping stealth, including that damn puzzle about obtaining the vault codes from the executive.

How to beat the No Rest for the Wicked heist in Payday 3

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

The No Rest for the Wicked heist in Payday 3 is one of the easier stealth missions in the game, but that doesn't equate to "easy overall", only that it's mostly hard, as opposed to completely hard. Completing this mission in stealth will require a bit of planning ahead the moment you get into the heist, effectively setting you up for success in objectives you shouldn't even know that you have yet. You don't need any particular skills or equipment for this except a silenced pistol, though faster lockpicking certainly wouldn't hurt. With that in mind, let's get into the details.

Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked Vault Codes

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Because Vault Codes are the most common challenge here, we'll cover those quickly first, but there's a full walkthrough just below. If you need the vault codes, here's the process:

While in stealth, access the vault code panel (going loud will shut it down) Grab an executive as a human shield and sneak him to the panel Shove him against it so the eye-scanner reads his retina Head to the marked computer and tie up any civilians The computer will show four possible vault codes (randomised each match). Head back to the vault (the codes will be written in the top right). Use the automatic UV blacklight on the panel to reveal which numbers are smeared with grease. Those numbers should match those in one of the four potential vault codes. Enter that code, then press the green tick in the bottom right.

And with that, the Vault should be open! We'll cover this again further down, but for now let's cover how to do the No Rest for the Wicked heist in Payday 3, all from the silence of stealth.

Turn off the power to the Gate

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

The moment the heist starts, you want to do a few things:

Lockpick the gates behind and to the right of the bank, so you have easy access to that area Look for the red/black van you'll be dropping the money in - it'll either be on the street to the right of the bank, or in the car park on the left. Lockpick the door leading into the bank in the car park. Find and steal the blue and red keycards off the belts of the guards who'll randomly be holding them (we find there's usually one on the ground floor and one on the second).

Now you need to deactivate the gate to the vault and the security system. We'll start with the gate - there's a big pull lever in the building that looks like the one above... somewhere. It's in one of two locations, randomised when the match starts - either in the computer room on the ground floor, next to the manager's office, or on the second floor in the room to your top-right when you leave the stairs, next to the big office.

Pull that when nobody's looking - these are all private areas, so while you'll be forced to leave if a guard catches you (as long as you're not doing anything really bad) they shouldn't get aggressive, just escorting you to the door. Meanwhile, citizens and non-guard bank employees will ignore you completely, assuming you don't break the rules while you're in the private area.

Disable the Security system

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

To disable the security system, you need to find a room locked by a red keycard. You should've stolen one earlier - and the room itself is either on the second floor next to the kitchen, where the bathroom is normally found, or on the roof. Inside, hack the computer to disable security.

Flip the right switches

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Now you need to go back to the red keycard room you disabled the security system in, where there'll be a screen marked "Cable Controller". Interact with it to get a coloured symbol come up - memorize it! It's random from game to game. Then find one of the two cable boxes marked - we recommend going in via the car park door and getting the one in the private area. Open the box and flick the switch of the same colour to open the gate.

Open the vault / Grab an executive

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Now things are going to get tricky - the vault needs an executive's eye scanner, as well as a password. At this point, the first thing you want to do is identify an executive. They wear suits, and there's usually one either in the manager's office on the first floor, or the office on the second. The first one you see will be highlighted in white when you get close, but either works.

Now, you want to disable all security cameras. This isn't essential, but it's going to make the next step much easier. On the second floor, find the door to the right of the stairs and next to the employee lounge that requires a blue keycard. Get inside with the card you stole earlier, mask up and kill the guard. With nobody watching the feed, the cameras will no longer be able to spot you.

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Make sure to answer his radio, then it's time to grab the executive. We recommend going for the one on the second floor when he steps out into the corridor to talk on his phone - grab him as a human shield and drag him to the stairwell out of sight. If a guard sees you, shoot them. If a citizen sees you, shout at them and tie their hands before putting them somewhere out of sight. With masks on, things are very different.

Shove hostage into eye-scanner

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Staying unseen, drag the executive downstairs to the vault and shove him against the scanner . He'll present his eye, whereupon it's time to drag him to the storage room that connects the car park to the bank and tie him up there (you might also want to shoot the guard and subdue the civilian who occasionally comes in here, so they don't sound the alarm). This isn't enough to pop the vault - now you need the codes on the manager's computer.

Unlock the manager's computer

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

The manager's computer is in the conference room at the back of the building at ground level. Shout at the civilians inside and tie their hands, then use the computer inside (watch out for the guard who patrols the back of the building). Check the computer for a selection of four possible vault codes (randomised match to match).

Use the codes to open the vault

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

As mentioned above, the computer will give you four possible vault codes (written in the top right of the screen once you find them). Any code could be the one, so there's a way to tell which is the right one - as you approach the vault keypad, your blacklight pen will automatically show grease on the buttons that get used all the time. Look at which numbers are smeared with grease, then look at the possible vault codes - the numbers should match one of them. For example, we see on the image above that 3,4,6 and 9 are all dirty (as well as the "enter" button). There's four possible codes, but only one has all four of those numbers in - so we enter 4693, hit enter, and we're inside!

Loot the Vault

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Once you're inside, you can either pick the door to the main vault, or quickly go through the deposit boxes on the right. We recommend doing the deposit boxes first - and this is where fast lockpicking skills are handy. Empty them out and dunk any money you find on the ground, ready to go. There'll also be one that's an Executive's Deposit Box, which has some files that'll add to your rewards at the end.

Money and Dye Packs

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Now you enter the vault proper. The moment you unlock the door, a timer for the dye packs on the money will go off. You need to deactivate them, running for the little panel on each pack of money and holding down the "interact" button (X/Square). I found that a single player can get about half of the dye packs deactivated before the timer runs out, so you'll want to have as many people ready to go and coordinated as possible to maximise profit. The money is still worth something even when smeared, just not as much.

Escaping with the money

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

How you escape with the money is dependent on where the van is. If it's on the street, go around the back of the bank, through the two lockpicked gates. If it's in the carpark, kill the guard, answer his radio and drop it off quickly. If any civilians in the car park see you, just yell at them to keep them quiet - you only need to keep them under control for a little longer, as just a minimum of three bags should secure you victory!

