Pathfinder is giving away 27 books worth $400 for just $25

Following a surge of interest in the Pathfinder tabletop game after last month's D&D OGL controversy, the publisher has announced a Humble Bundle that offers more than $400 worth of books for around $25 (£20.23 in the UK). However, you can pay less if you'd just prefer the basics.

Coming hot on the heels of Pathfinder selling out everywhere, this offer gets you 27 PDF books if you go all-in on the deal. There are three tiers available; the cheapest is $5 and includes a collection of the core rules, the $15 equivalent gets you all of the above with extra adventures and maps, and the full $25 features the full 27 PDF files. You can check out the sale at Humble Bundle now (opens in new tab), but no matter which tier you choose, a chunk of the proceeds will go toward charity. (Specifically Code for America.)

Designed as an introduction to what is often seen as one of the best tabletop RPGs, the 'So You Wanna Try Out Pathfinder' campaign ends on February 23. You can see the full contents of the offer below.

Tier 1 ($5 / £4.04)

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box (PDF)

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook (PDF)

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary (PDF)

Pathfinder Character Sheet Pack (PDF)

Pathfinder Player Character Pawn Collection (PDF)

Pathfinder Lost Omens World Guide (PDF)

Pathfinder One-Shot #1: Sundered Waves (PDF)

(Image credit: Paizo)

Tier 2 ($15 / £12.13)

All of Tier 1

Pathfinder Bestiary 2 (PDF)

Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide (PDF)

Pathfinder Lost Omens Ancestry Guide (PDF)

Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari (PDF)

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari (PDF/JPG)

Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation (PDF)

Pathfinder Society Intro #2: United in Purpose (PDF)

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon (PDF/JPG)

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp (PDF/JPG)

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack (PDF/JPG)

Pathfinder Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom (PDF)

Tier 3 ($25 / £20.23)

All of Tier 1 and 2

Pathfinder Secrets of Magic (PDF)

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide (PDF)

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection (PDF)

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection (PDF)

Pathfinder Society Intro: Year of Boundless Wonder (PDF)

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library (PDF/JPG)

Pathfinder Pawns: Traps & Treasures Pawn Collection (PDF)

Pathfinder Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers (PDF)

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults (Foundry VTT)

This is the latest big headline from Pathfinder publisher Paizo in less than a month: a few weeks ago and in the midst of the D&D licensing uproar, it announced a new license so popular it crashed its website. Known as 'ORC', the initiative has been joined by numerous third-party developers seeking to move away from the D&D system.

Meanwhile, D&D has reversed all of those unpopular changes and is now looking to the future with its latest book, Keys From the Golden Vault. This is due to launch on February 21 in the USA and March 24 in the UK.

